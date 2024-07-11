“We live in a time when our associations are finally listened to, so we can contribute to regional and national regulations and laws. We have also shared some of the results of the new regulations on caregivers. In the Lazio Region, the law that protects and recognizes the figure of the caregiver was recently enacted. Aisla – Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – contributed to this objective with amendments that were accepted following hearings also in the Commission. And we are also present at a national level to give our contribution to the institutions in the drafting of the national law to be enacted soon to recognize this fundamental figure”. Paola Rizzitano, president of Aisla Lazio and national councilor of Aisla, said this today, speaking at the new Adnkronos Q&A event ‘La cura delle persone’, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione, on the occasion of World Population Day.

“Our caregivers are part of a very valuable system for the care and presence and support of the patient. ALS is a very violent disease that greatly affects the life not only of the patient and his family – Rizzitano concluded – but also of the caregiver. Having recognition and representation at a regulatory level, and even before that at a cultural and sharing level also in these contexts is clearly a very precious opportunity for us”.