With the recent reform to the pension system of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) which has led to the creation of the Pension Fund for Welfare There are different doubts.

And one of the most frequent doubts that arise in relation to the creation of the Pension Fund for Well-being and its operation is whether one of its implications is to give a bonus to the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly.

In this sense, It must be made clear that the entry into force of the Pension Fund for Well-being as of July 1, 2024 does not imply that the elderly beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults will receive a bonus. at the end of this year.

It should be noted that the Pension Fund for Wellbeing only contemplates increase the pension of those retirees from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) that is less than 16,777.68 pesos, and who are under the Afores Regime, this so that they have a better pension.

What is the Pension Fund for Wellbeing?

It should be noted, at this point, the Pension Fund for Wellbeing, according to the official Infonavit website, is “a pool of resources made up of contributions from different institutions that aims to complement the pension of those who, under the law regime 97 of the IMSS or 2007 model of the ISSSTE, do not reach a pension amount of at least the equivalent of the last salary recorded before retirement.

Likewise, as indicated on the aforementioned web portal, the Pension Fund for Wellbeing benefits those workers who reach the age of 65 and request their pension.

*In the case of the IMSS: those who started working after July 1, 1997 and retire as of the entry into force of this law.

*In the case of ISSSTE: all those who are in the individual account regime and retire as of the entry into force of the law.