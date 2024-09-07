Some seniors will have very good news in the final stretch of 2024, since They will have a triple payment which will surely be of great help to you in coping with the end-of-year festivities.

In this sense, these will be some of the Retired seniors will have access to a triple payment next November of the current year, but only those who contributed to the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

And it is that, according to the official payment calendar of the pension of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), the In the first half of November, retired people would receive the first part of their Christmas bonus..

In addition to this, the payment corresponding to the pension for November of this year, the retirees of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) They will receive it on October 31st of this 2024.

Official ISSSTE Pension Payment Schedule/Photo: ISSSTE

Meanwhile, as established in the operating rules of the social program Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults, The payment for the November-December two-month period will be paid to the beneficiaries of this social program of the Ministry of Welfare in Novemberalthough the official calendar with the exact days has not yet been released.

It is so that the Retirees of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) who are also beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults will be the ones who have a triple payment in November of this year.

Requirements to receive the Welfare Pension

In order to receive the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults, senior citizens must meet two essential requirements, which are the following:

*Be 65 years of age or older within the two-month period of incorporation.

*Be Mexican by birth or naturalization with current residence in the Mexican Republic.

Meanwhile, senior citizens who wish to benefit from this social program of the Ministry of Welfare must present the following documents at the registration module:

*Birth certificate.

*Valid identification document: voter or INAPAM credential, passport or other documents issued by the corresponding authority that prove identity).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

*Proof of address (not more than 6 months old) or proof of residence from the local authority.

*Single Welfare Form duly completed.