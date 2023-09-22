Since almost the beginning of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obradorsocial programs focused on the most unprotected groups are considered constitutional rights.

And, precisely, one of the social programs that has had the greatest reach in Mexico in favor of the elderly is the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly.

Given this, and after the increase in the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly was confirmed, there are many beneficiaries who wonder When will they begin to receive this increase?so we will tell you right away.

Until now, according to official data from the federal government of Mexico, there are more than 11 million older adults who They receive, every two months, 4,800 pesos for the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly.

In this sense, the Mexican State has made it clear that the objective pursued with the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly is to provide people aged 65 and over with financial support for their expenses.

“The objective is to contribute to the well-being of older adults through the delivery of a non-contributory pension that helps improve living conditions and that in turn allows access to social protection,” details the federal government in its official website about Welfare Pension.

Now, after it was confirmed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), in the Federal Economic Package (PEF) delivered to the Chamber of Deputies, the 25% increase in the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, placing it at 6 thousand pesos every two monthsdoubts have been raised regarding the exact date on which this increase in payment will be applied.

“My father was happy when his Social Security pension arrived, I keep that in mind, that’s why when I became head of government (of Mexico City) I established the pension for the elderly and now it is 12 million older adults who receive the pension and next year (2024) the pension will increase 25% more,” said the president of Mexico.

Thus, following the pattern of increases in the Welfare Pension, the elderly beneficiaries of the social program They would be receiving the 6 thousand pesos every two months from January 2024, taking into account that the pension is given in the first month of the corresponding two-month period..

