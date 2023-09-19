A few weeks ago, the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval) announced that poverty has decreased in recent years thanks, in large part, to the social programs of the Mexican federal government.

And one of the social programs that has helped the most vulnerable population in Mexico the most is, precisely, the so-called Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly.

Under this context, after a new legislative proposal was presented to lower the minimum age In order to apply for the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly, there are those who wonder when could this applyso we will tell you right away.

To date, according to data from the Ministry of Welfare, more than 11 million older adults benefit from the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults.

In this way, on a bimonthly basis, the elderly beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, They receive 4,800 Mexican pesosthis so that they can cover their needs.

Now, it was a few days ago when the PRI bench in the Chamber of Deputies presented a constitutional reform initiative to reduce the minimum age to be a beneficiary of the Welfare Pension.

And currently, in order to request the Welfare Pension, people from the third age must be 65 years of age, so PRI legislators intend for this to decrease to 60 years of age.

Now, when could the new minimum age for the Welfare Pension apply? For it, It will first have to be approved in the committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic, as well as be approved by a majority in the plenary sessions of both chambers of the Congress of the Union..

In addition to this, the constitutional reform to reduce the minimum age to 60 years for the Welfare Pension has, after being endorsed by the Federal Legislative Branch, be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) by the president of Mexicoand once that was done, it could begin to apply from the date specified in the publication.

