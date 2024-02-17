Due to the relevance of the different social programs of the Ministry of Welfare, it is common for their beneficiaries to have different doubts regarding their operation and certain situations that may arise.

In this sense, one of the most common questions asked in relation to the Banco del Bienestar card where the money from the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly and the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities is deposited has to do with what should be done if the bank card is lost or the card is stolen.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In this sense, according to the “Frequently Asked Questions” section of Banco del Bienestar, in the event that a beneficiary of federal social programs loses the card of the financial entity of the Mexican State or it is stolen, You must report it immediately to the telephone number 800 900 2000, so that the plastic is blocked.

In this way, after reporting the theft or loss of the Banco del Bienestar card, the bank executives will give the beneficiary of the social programs a report number that will be used for subsequent claims or clarifications, while at the same time they will give them the instructions for processing the replacement.

Welfare Pension: What to do if your card was stolen or you lost it?/Photo: Freepik

“Report it immediately to the telephone number: 800 900 2000 so that it is blocked. You will be provided with a report number that will be used for subsequent claims or clarifications and you will be given the corresponding instructions to process its replacement. Remember to have the account number on hand. or contract, full name and CURP or RFC,” the document reads.

Renewal of Banco del Bienestar cards in 2024

And speaking of the Banco del Bienestar card, in case you have expired last January of this 2024according to what was announced by the Ministry of Welfare, You will have until February 29 of this year to renew it in the Wellbeing modules.

And, as happens with the credit cards and debit cards of the different banks that have operations in the Mexican national territory, the Banco Bienestar card where the resources are deposited for the beneficiaries of the social programs, has a date expiration.

Bienestar Pension: What to do if your card was stolen or you lost it?/Photo: Bienestar

Thus, as indicated in the official networks of the federal agency, to renew the Banco del Bienestar cards that have expired, you will have to bring to the Welfare module a current official identification with a photograph (original and copy) and provide a contact phone number.