If you, your parents or grandparents are beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly You will know that this support from the federal government has been extremely important for the senior economy over the past few years.

Thus, if you receive or your family members receive the Welfare Pension, you will be interested to know that the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has just confirmed the reduction of the minimum age to access the famous social programwhile seeking to ensure that it is delivered in less time.

To date, according to official data from the federal government of Mexico, there are more than 11 million elderly people who, bimonthlythey receive 4 thousand 800 pesos on their Wellness cards.

And, as should be emphasized, both the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly and the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities have been the social programs that have helped the most vulnerable groups in Mexico.

To date, the Mexican Constitution establishes that to access the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, the Minimum age is 68 years, although this was recently reduced to 65 years..

Welfare Pension: they confirm the proposal to LOWER the MINIMUM AGE and collect every fortnight / Photo: Banco del Bienestar

However, despite the fact that the minimum age to access the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults In practice it is 65 years, constitutionally it is still 68 years of age.

In this way, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently announced that, before his government ends in 2024, will seek reform to establish in the Constitution that the minimum age for the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly is 65 years.

“We have already achieved that the program for older adults is in the Constitution, that is, it is a constitutional right, and that’s it, but as before it was from 68 and now it is from 65, before I leave “We are going to make the modification so that it is 65 onwards,” explained the top Mexican leader in the State of Mexico.

Welfare Pension: they confirm the proposal to LOWER the MINIMUM AGE and collect every fortnight / Photo: Unsplash

As if that were not enough, the head of the Federal Executive Branch announced, at the same time, that it is also contemplated that the Welfare Pension be deposited every month or every fortnight instead of every two months, as is currently done.

The best Amazon promotions? Just click on this link.