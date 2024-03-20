The Welfare Pension It is a social program that the Federal Government has promoted, with the objective of helping older adults to provide them with a better life. The people over 65 years of age They can apply to receive this support, however, presumably the support would be modified at the age of 60, so we will tell you what requirement they ask for in order to process it.

Currently, this support is 6 thousand pesos every two monthsand this seeks to ensure that seniors have a guaranteed periodic income in order to provide a better quality of life.

In the midst of the pauses to social programs due to the 2024 Elections, the Morena candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardopointed out that if she wins in the next electoral period on June 2, she will propose that the pension is granted from the age of 60 to people who meet THIS requirement.

What is the requirement to obtain the Welfare Pension at age 60?

The requirement to obtain the Welfare Pension from the age of 60 is to be a woman, since in Sheinbum's proposal it states that it is “a recognition” of the work of all those who took care of their family members.

The candidate explained that the Women between 60 and 64 years old will receive financial support corresponding to half of what pensioners receive, that is, it would be 3 thousand pesos every two months.

“Women between the ages of 60 and 64 have dedicated their lives to caring for their families, it is time to pay them back so they can enjoy greater autonomy,” Sheinbaum mentioned.

Welfare Pension: Are you 60 and want to process it? you should know this

It is important to inform that the cchange in age IS NOT OFFICIALbut it is hardly a proposal presented during his campaign for the morenista Sheinbaum. According to the information of the Welfare Secretariatthe Wellbeing Pension seeks to improve people's living conditions and allow them access to social protection.