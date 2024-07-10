The Ministry of Welfare has announced the payment schedule for the Welfare Pension for the month of July 2024, detailing that deposits will be made over a period of 17 days, from July 1 to 19.

This program, which provides economic support to various vulnerable groups, was resumed after an electoral pause that began in February. The payment for this fourth two-month period of the year will arrive directly to the Banco Bienestar card of the beneficiary.

He Thursday, July 11, 2024payments will be directed to beneficiaries whose first surname begins with the letter “M”. In fact, they arranged two days for the deployment of that letter: Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12 So if you don’t get paid today, it will be tomorrow.

The amounts and recipients vary depending on the specific Welfare Pension program:

– Senior Citizens: 6,000 pesos

– People with disabilities: 3,100 pesos

– Boys and Girls, Children of Working Mothers: between 1,600 and 3,600 pesos

Since July 1, beneficiaries whose surnames begin with the letters “A” to “L” have already received their deposit. The process will continue until July 19, covering all those enrolled in the program. These deposits are made directly to the Banco Bienestar card.

After completing the July payments, there are two pending deposits for this year. These will correspond to the two-month periods of September-October and November-December. Payments will be made in the months of September and November 2024, although the exact dates have not yet been confirmed.