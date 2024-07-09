The Welfare Pension 2024 continues its course, marking the second week of Payments for the July-August 2024 period after the electoral ban that began in February.

The process of Payments cover from July 1st to 19thwith a deposit of 6,000 pesos on the Banco Bienestar cardaccording to the Ministry of Welfare and its head, Ariadna Montiel.

Welfare Pension: These are the people who receive payment on July 10, 2024 | LETTERS

This Wednesday, July 10, 2024it is the turn of the beneficiaries whose paternal surnames begin with the letter I”The Bienestar Pension includes several programs:

– Senior Citizens: 6,000 pesos

– People with disabilities: 3,100 pesos

– Boys and Girls, Children of Working Mothers: Between 1,600 and 3,600 pesos

To date, beneficiaries with surnames from “A” to “K” have already received their payments corresponding to the July-August 2024 two-month period. Once the July payments have been completed, only two more deposits will remain in the year, scheduled for the September-October and November-December two-month periods.

The next phase of payments is scheduled for September and November 2024, although specific dates have not yet been confirmed.