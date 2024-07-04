This week is almost over and with it the first week of dispersions will end. Welfare Pension after resuming operations after a long electoral ban since February. Here we tell you Who will receive their payment on July 4, 2024?.

Welfare Pension: These adults will receive a payment of 6 thousand pesos on July 4, 2024

The head of the Ministry of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, revealed that the fourth quarter payments of the Welfare Pension for Older Adults, Welfare Pension for People with Disabilities and Welfare Pension for Children of Working Mothers will be from July 1 to July 31, 2024.

However, he later detailed the exact dates in relation to the Official calendar by day and letter. This determines that Those who receive their payment this Thursday, July 4th are those whose last name initial is letter C.

That letter of the alphabet was divided into two days: Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4. So if your last name has that letter and you did not receive your deposit yesterday, don’t worry, it will surely arrive directly on your Banco Bienestar card today since payments for that letter are ending.

These are the changes to collect from July 2024 at Banco Bienestar

This July, the resumption of payments coincides with a series of changes to the collection process, previously announced by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The changes include:

■ ■ Modernization of the infrastructure at Banco Bienestar’s banking centers.

■ ■ Construction of sheds and roofs to protect beneficiaries from the sun and rain.

■ ■ Provision of chairs for greater comfort while waiting.

■ ■ Optimization of the Banco Bienestar computing system to avoid technical failures.

■ ■ Rescheduling of the Welfare Pension payment schedule from July-August 2024.

■ ■ To alleviate the high influx of people at Banco Bienestar branches, the period for the distribution of resources will be extended, allowing beneficiaries more days to withdraw their pensions.