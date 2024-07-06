At present, more than 12 million elderly people receive, every two months, 6 thousand pesos for being beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults.

Under this understanding, there are quite a few elderly people who benefit from the Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults. They are wondering about the dates of the next payment for the September-October period of this 2024. However, the official calendar for the next payment has not yet been revealed..

Nevertheless, Taking as a reference the payment calendar of the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults for the two-month period July-August of this year, the following could be the payment dates of the next deposit of this social program of the Welfare Secretariat that gives 6 thousand pesos every two months.:

*A: Monday, July 2

*B: Tuesday, July 3

*C: Wednesday, July 4

*C: Thursday, July 5

*D, E and F: Friday, July 6

*G: Saturday, July 7

*G: Monday, July 9

*H, I, J and K: Tuesday, July 10

*L: Wednesday, July 11

*M: Thursday, July 12

*M: Friday, July 13

*N, Ñ, O, P and Q: Saturday, July 14

*R: Monday, July 16

*R: Tuesday, July 17

*S: Wednesday, July 18

*T: Thursday, July 19

*U, V, W, X, Y and Z: Friday, July 20

Payment dates for the Welfare Pension for July 2024

It should be noted, in this regard, that the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults will be receiving 6 thousand pesos this month corresponding to the July-August two-month period.

Payment dates for July 2024 of the Welfare Pension/Photo: Welfare

Likewise, beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities will receive 3,100 pesos this seventh month of the current year, corresponding to the July-August two-month period.

On the other hand, beneficiaries of the Program for the Well-being of Girls and Boys of Working Mothers will receive 1,600 pesos every two months, in the case of newborn girls and boys up to 4 years old; and 3,600 pesos, in the case of newborn girls and boys up to 6 years old with disabilities in Mexico.

Payment dates for July 2024 of the Welfare Pension/Photo: Banco del Bienestar