This Friday, September 29 of the current year, during his tour in Tecámac, State of Mexico, the current president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)pointed out that they will seek to change the payments of the Welfare Pension for the Elderly from bimonthly to monthly, even pointing out that it could be made biweekly.

During his speech, the federal president told the residents present that support is a right that they have and that he hopes that under the efforts of Adriana Montiel, head of the Welfare Secretariatry of Juan Pablo de Botton Falcón, Undersecretary of Expenditures of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), it is possible to modify the delivery of support, which would not reduce the amount.

“I was talking with Ariadna (Montiel) who is in charge of the Welfare programs and Juan Pablo de Botton, who is the Undersecretary of Expenditures of the Treasury, we are already looking for an agreement so that it is not delivered bimonthly, that is, that it is not every two months, but rather the delivery is monthly. “The same amount, but monthly and if we can, biweekly.”

However, although the news has been circulating on the internet and in the media, the reality is that this is not yet official and is only a AMLO proposalso we still have to wait for it to be approved.

What is needed for the Welfare Pension to be delivered monthly?

Although the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has indicated that this could be a reality that benefits the population, it is important to remember that the president added that the proposal must still be approved, which is why it is being analyzed by Adriana Montiel and Juan Pablo de Botton Falcón.

In the event that these increases are formally approved and complied with, the increase must be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), and the authorities officially confirm that the support will be delivered monthly or biweekly for the beneficiaries and what will be the amount that will be delivered on each date to the Older adults that they receive this help.

Welfare Pension: Monthly payment and lower age to obtain it

ASF detects irregularities in social programs

In a report from the Public Account of the year 2021which presented the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF)some irregularities were detected in the operation of the universal restraint program for older adults in Mexico.

The ASF detected that the Welfare Secretariat paid more than 48 billion pesos in pensions to 13,366 people who had already died. Of that amount, 18 million pesos correspond to the payments they made to three thousand 260 older adults who had died before fiscal year 2021.

In contrast, the federal agency made expenditures for nearly three million 229 thousand pesos by a concept known as “running payment” to 2,385 people who had reported that their relatives had diedbut they were still alive.

The Superior Audit of the Federation It also detected that there was an economic loss of 30 million pesos, this for making payments to 10,106 people, who – according to the information provided by the National Population and Identity Registry– received support after the date of their death, which occurred between January and August 2021.

The ASF also found a diversion of just over one million pesos due to duplicate payments to 279 beneficiaries who had two identification numbers.