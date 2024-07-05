This Friday, July 5, 2024will be carried out Payment of the Welfare Pension 2024benefiting more than 12 million older people in Mexico. Remember that this reactivation of support comes with several changes, including more Dates to withdraw your money for free at Banco Bienestar.

Welfare Pension: Letters from senior citizens who receive $6,000 this July 5, 2024

The alphabetical system facilitates the distribution process, ensuring that all beneficiaries receive their support in an orderly manner. This method helps to avoid setbacks and congestion, optimizing the efficiency of the program.

This program of the Bienestar family, vital for improving the quality of life of the most vulnerable sectors, will grant a deposit of six thousand pesos to the beneficiaries whose surnames begin with the letters D, E and F.

According to the official calendar of the Welfare Pension 2024, This Friday, July 5, 2024, those beneficiaries whose first surname begins with the letters D, E and F will receive their payment..

The amount of six thousand pesos corresponds to July-August two-month period and will be transferred directly to the bank accounts linked to the Banco del Bienestar card, eliminating the need for additional procedures or going to other bank branches.

Following the pause due to the electoral ban, the payment schedule for the Welfare Pension has resumed, reaffirming the government’s commitment to continue providing economic support. Deposits will be made according to the established schedule, ensuring that each senior citizen receives their payment on time.

What is the 2024 Welfare Pension calendar?

The payment schedule for the month of July is designed to ensure that all beneficiaries receive their support in an orderly manner. Here are the detailed dates:

– Friday, July 5: Initial D, E and F

– Saturday, July 6: Initial G

– Monday, July 8: Initial G

– Tuesday, July 9: Initial H, I, J and K

– Wednesday, July 10: Initial L

– Thursday, July 11: Initial M

– Friday, July 12: Initial M

– Saturday, July 13: Initial N, Ñ, O, P and Q

– Monday, July 15: Initial R

– Tuesday, July 16: Initial R

– Wednesday, July 17: Initial S

– Thursday, July 18: Initial T

– Friday, July 19: Initial U, V, W, X, Y and Z