There are about 3 months left until the elections take place. federal elections on June 2where Mexican voters must choose, among other popularly elected positions, who will occupy the Presidency of the Republic in Mexico.

Under this understanding, and taking into consideration that there are millions of people, both elderly and those with disabilities, who benefit from Welfare Pensions, there are many beneficiaries who wonder If something will happen to the money they have on the Welfare cards if they do not withdraw the cash before the elections on June 2, 2024.

In this sense, in case you are part of the millions of beneficiaries of the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare, please know that It is not necessary to withdraw the money from the Welfare Pensions or any other social assistance deposited on the Banco del Bienestar cards..

Contrary to what many people believe, the money found on the Banco del Bienestar cards does not “disappear” if the beneficiary does not withdraw it at the ATMs or at the counter of the Mexican State financial institution.

Welfare Pension in electoral ban: Will something happen if you don't withdraw your money before elections?/Photo: Pixabay

It is in this way that, according to what has been made clear by the Welfare Secretariat and the Welfare Bank, the beneficiaries of the Welfare Pensions are not obliged to have the cash deposited in the Welfare cards, so they do not Nothing will happen if they don't withdraw it before the June 2 elections.

Thus, it will be necessary to remember that beneficiaries of the Welfare social programs can use the Banco del Bienestar card to pay for different products and services in hundreds of businesses in the Mexican national territory that have a banking terminal.

In addition to the above, in businesses such as Walmart and Bodega Aurrera, beneficiaries of federal social programs can withdraw money from their Bienestar card at the cash registers of these establishments, thanks to the agreement signed between the Mexican federal government and these corporations.

Bienestar Pension in electoral ban: Will something happen if you don't withdraw your money before elections?/Photo: Banco del Bienestar