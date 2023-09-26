Over the course of recent years, the social program that has had the most success is the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderlywhich is considered a constitutional right.

Thus, having so much reach, there are many people who They wonder if older adults who reside outside the Mexican national territory can receive the Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults, which is why we will tell you right away.

To date, according to official data from the federal government, the Welfare Secretariat is responsible for depositing the Welfare Pension to more than 11 million people aged 65 and over.

In this way, at the moment, more than 11 million elderly people receive 4,800 pesos every two months for the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly.

In this vein, and as it is a great support for the elderly, there are those who wonder if someone 65 years of age or older who is abroad, particularly in the United States, can be a beneficiary of this social program.

However, it must be clear that, according to the rules of operation of the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, the Mexican social program is designed for elderly people who reside in Mexico.

Under this context, legislators in the Congress of the Union are already working on a reform initiative so that Mexican people who are in the United States can receive the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly.

Places where you can use the Banco del Bienestar card

According to what is detailed by the head of the Welfare Secretariat, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, the Banco del Bienestar card is valid in the following situations:

*Cash withdrawal at ATMs

*Make purchases in self-service stores

*Make purchases in stores that have a bank terminal

*Pay electricity services from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) or water

*Make purchases online.

