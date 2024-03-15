To date, the Secretary of Welfare It has different social programs to support people who belong to social, age and economic groups considered unprotected or vulnerable.

Under this understanding, and taking into account that Since the end of last February of this 2024, the delivery of money was suspended of the different social programs, including Pension for the Welfare of the Elderlythere are many beneficiaries of these social aid who wonder when the registration procedures and Banco del Bienestar cards will be reactivated.

The above taking into consideration that, Due to the electoral campaigns for the federal elections next Sunday, June 2, all social programs of the Ministry of Welfare and other federal agencies and organizations were suspended.

In this way, taking into consideration what is detailed in the guidelines of the National Electoral Institute (INE), the procedures for registration and delivery of Banco del Bienestar cards for the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare will be resumed after the federal elections. that is to say, after June 2 of this year, so that this aid is not used for electoral purposes.

Welfare Pension 2024: Until when are REGISTRATION procedures and delivery of CARDS REACTIVATED?/Photo: Freepik

However, it should be taken into account that it is the Welfare Secretariat and the Banco del Bienestar that, through their official social networks, publish the calls for the registration and delivery of Banco del Bienestar cards.

When are Welfare Pension payments reactivated?

As we have already been making known to you since the end of the first month of this year, the Welfare Secretariat together with the Banco del Bienestar have been depositing in advance the payments for the two-month periods of March-April and May-June of this 2024 to the beneficiaries of social programs because on June 2 there will be federal elections.

Bienestar Pension 2024: Until when are REGISTRATION procedures and delivery of CARDS REACTIVATED?/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

In this vein, and taking into account that the money from federal social programs is paid in the first month of the corresponding two-month period, It will be until the month of July, once the electoral process concludes, when the elderly, people with disabilities and other beneficiaries of social aid receive their money on their Banco del Bienestar cards..