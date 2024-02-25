CFE subsidy confirmed for 4 states: How much will the electricity rate be and when does it apply?

He next Friday March 1according to the official calendar of the National Electoral Institute (INE), the elections will begin federal election campaigns where voters will have to choose, among other public positions, who will be the next head of the Federal Executive Branch in Mexico.

Under this understanding, many of the beneficiaries of the Welfare Pensions and other social programs delivered by the Welfare Secretariat have different questions about What will happen to these social aid over the course of the three months that the campaigns will last?.

In this sense, first of all, let you know that if you have not yet withdrawn the money from the advance payments of 12 thousand and 6 thousand 100 pesos of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly and Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities, you should not worry, since, Nothing will happen with this cash even when the electoral campaigns for the 2024 elections begin..

And, in order for social programs not to be used for electoral purposes, since the end of January and during February of the current year, the Welfare Secretariat, through the Welfare Bank, has been depositing the payments corresponding to the March two-month periods into the Welfare cards of the beneficiaries. -April and May-June.

In this context, many beneficiaries of Welfare Pensions and other social programs have questioned whether withdrawing money from social aid when the campaigns begin would pose a problem, but the truth is that this is not the case.

Banco del Bienestar ATM hours

It is worth noting that in recent months many branches of Banco del Bienestar have been built throughout the Mexican national territory. This is important because it is the only official financial institution for the deposit and withdrawal of the money given to them. to the beneficiaries of the Welfare Pensions, Benito Juárez Scholarships and other social aid from the federal government.

Welfare Pension 2024: this will happen if you do not WITHDRAW the MONEY before March 1 due to ELECTORAL VEDA/Photo: Pixabay



Now, in case you have not yet withdrawn the money from the Welfare Pension or any of the other social programs that the Ministry of Welfare is in charge of, keep in mind that Banco del Bienestar ATMs are always open.

Thus, you can withdraw the money from the Welfare Pensions at the Banco del Bienestar ATMs at any time of the day and 365 days of the year, although, yes, we must take into consideration that there are certain times when they cannot It is advisable to go to ATMs, due to crime.

