It’s already the end of the week and with it comes a new deposit for a large part of the beneficiaries of Welfare Pension 2023corresponding to the dispersion of the September-October two-month period.

On this occasion, it is imperative that you know What surnames receive payment of 4,800 pesos this September 20, 2023. To do this, we respond to you based on the official calendar established by the Secretary of Welfare.

If we observe that the remaining payments for September 2023 will be carried out between September 18 and 28, we can infer that the Wednesday, September 20, 2023the beneficiaries who will see their payment reflected will be those whose first last name begins with letter M”.

Wellness Pension 2023: OFFICIAL CALENSAR September-October

Below, we provide you with the complete calendar of payment dispersions for the September-October two-month period:

⦿ Wednesday, September 20: Beneficiaries with last names beginning with the letter M

⦿ Thursday, September 21: Beneficiaries with last names that begin with the letters N, Ñ and O

⦿ Friday, September 22: Beneficiaries with last names beginning with the letters P and Q

⦿ Monday, September 25: Beneficiaries with last names beginning with the letter R

⦿ Tuesday, September 26: Beneficiaries with last names beginning with the letter S

⦿ Wednesday, September 27: Beneficiaries with last names beginning with the letters T and U

⦿ Thursday, September 28: Beneficiaries with last names beginning with the letters V, W, X, Y and Z

If you are wondering how to know if you have already received the Welfare Pension, the Welfare Secretariat, under the direction of Ariadna Montiel, has implemented an effective measure.

Beneficiaries will receive a message on their mobile phones as soon as the balance is available for withdrawal. This strategy aims to avoid unnecessary trips to the bank, thus saving time and effort for beneficiaries.