Seniors are one of the most vulnerable groups in Mexican society, which is why the Mexican government has implemented a series of social aid and programs focused precisely on benefiting the elderly.

And precisely one of the most successful social programs, in this sense, is the Welfare pension for the elderly. However, a form of payment for this age group will recently disappear throughout the Mexican Republic, so we will tell you what it is below.

As we previously mentioned, being one of the most vulnerable age groups of Mexico, due to the fact that many elderly people do not have a work pension and are not supported by their relatives, the Mexican State has deployed different ways to help them.

In this sense, one of the most far-reaching social programs in the country is the Welfare pension for the elderly, and it is through this that those over 65 they receive, every two months, 4 thousand 800 pesos.

All in all, it must be said that since the end of 2022 the Ministry of Well-being began the process of banking social programs, starting, precisely, with the pension of 4,800 pesos every two months for the elderly.

The foregoing means that the beneficiaries of the Welfare pension they had to go to the branches of Banco del Bienestar for their bank card of the financial institution of the Mexican State.

This first stage of banking the welfare pension for the elderly ended last year May 31 of this 2023while, according to what was announced by the federal agency, soon also The modality of cash delivery of this economic support will disappear.

The reason why the cash delivery of the Welfare pension for senior citizens will also disappear is that more than 2,100 branches of the Banco del Bienestar have already been built, which, particularly, are located in communities where the Access to these types of services is limited.

However, so far The Ministry of Well-being has not given the exact date on which they will stop giving the Welfare pension in cash to the elderly, although it will surely be soon.