One of the main characteristics of the current government of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico is the constitutionalization of social programs, one of the most successful being the welfare pension.

In this sense, it should be remembered that although when talking about the Welfare pension, many quickly relate it directly to the bimonthly financial support given to the elderly, the truth is that there are pensions focused on other social groups, such as that of people with some kind of disability.

In this sense, contrary to the Well-being pension for older adults, to which only people aged 65 and over can enroll, the Well-being pension for people with disabilities has a lower age range, allowing disabled people between the ages of 30 and 64 to access this monetary benefit.

According to the Mexican federal government, the Welfare pension for people with disabilities has the objective of “improving the monetary income of people with permanent disabilities and in this way contribute to achieving the effective enforcement of the rights of children, adolescents , youth, indigenous and Afro-Mexican people living with disabilities, in order to eliminate the marginalization, discrimination and racism they face”.

Under this framework, the Welfare Secretariat called for all people between the ages of 30 and 64 who have some type of disability to register to receive their financial support from the Mexican federal agency.

In this sense, through his official account of the social network Twitterthe head of the Welfare Secretariat, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, called on all people with disabilities to register to receive the universal disability pension.

In this sense, according to what was detailed by the official, people with disabilities in the States of Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Veracruz have until July 31, 2023 to register.

However, the following are the requirements that the pension applicant must present in the module closest to their home:

Legible birth certificate

Valid official identification

CURP (recent print)

Proof of address (not older than 6 months)

Certificate of disability issued by a public health institution

Telephone contact

Meanwhile, if the person with a disability depends on another person of legal age, he or she must submit the following documents to the Welfare Secretariat to request the pension:

Birth certificate

Valid official identification

curp

Proof of address (maximum 6 months old)

Document proving the relationship with the person with permanent disability

Finally, it should be noted that people with disabilities receive, every two months, 2,950 pesos for the Welfare pension.

