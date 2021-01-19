Welfare Many started a healthy life at the turn of the year, but the decision is already being tested – Experts list five things that unite those who have made a successful lifestyle change

Did you decide to start a healthier life at the turn of the year? These five things unite successful lifestyle changes.

Less goodies! Regular exercise! Screen time to discipline! More sleep! No more alcohol and tobacco!

Did you decide to start a healthier life at the turn of the year? We asked the experts how it is possible to stick to the decision.

It can often seem like everyone else has more willpower and motivation to change their lifestyle. However, according to experts, everyone can improve their own conditions to succeed. These five things unite successful lifestyle changes.