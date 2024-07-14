Through its official social media accounts, Banco del Bienestar released a very important message for the people of the Third Age who are beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of Older AdultsWhat is it about?

According to the details in the official account of the social network X of the Banco del Bienestar, Starting this Saturday, July 13, 2024, beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults whose paternal surname begins with the letters N, Ñ, O, P and Q will receive the deposit of 6 thousand pesos corresponding to the July-August two-month period of this 2024.

However, the Mexican state financial institution made it clear that It is not necessary for senior citizens with a Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults to go to the branches of the Banco del Bienestar precisely on this day to have the money in cash..

It is worth emphasizing that the 6 thousand pesos that will be deposited today to those who bear these surnames will not disappear or be transferred elsewhere, but will remain in the possession of the Banco del Bienestar.

Welfare brings joy to senior citizens with a $6,000 pension with this news/Photo: Welfare

What’s more, senior citizens with the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults do not need to withdraw cash from this social program of the Ministry of Welfare, since they can use the Banco del Bienstar card to pay for products and services in businesses with a banking terminal.

Welfare Pension Requirements

The requirements and criteria to be a beneficiary of the Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults are the following:

*Be 65 years of age or older within the two-month period of incorporation.

*Be Mexican by birth or naturalization with current residence in the Mexican Republic.

*Birth certificate.

*Valid identification document: voter or INAPAM credential, passport or other documents issued by the corresponding authority that prove identity).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

*Proof of address (not more than 6 months old) or proof of residence from the local authority.

*Single Welfare Form duly completed.

Welfare makes seniors happy with a $6,000 pension with this news/Photo: Freepik

*If the applicant is unable to carry out the procedure themselves, they may appoint an adult assistant to represent them, who must present a valid official identification, CURP, proof of address and a document proving the relationship with the elderly person.

*Priority attention will be given to older adults who live in municipalities and localities with a predominantly indigenous or Afro-Mexican population or with a high or very high degree of marginalization.