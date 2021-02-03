Welfare In Finland, the middle class cherishes its own interests and makes it difficult for others to cope, says Professor Juho Saari

According to Professor Juho Saari, the Finnish middle class is doing well, but getting into the ranks of the well-off has become even more difficult. The island tells us what we should know about inequality in 2021.

When the public discusses deprivation, loneliness or poverty, often Juho Saari, 53.

Saari is a professor of social and health policy and a rather prolific researcher who has published dozens of works and served in numerous working groups.

“I have traveled for ages four subjects in circles.”