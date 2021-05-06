Welfare In Finland, surgeries are performed in which a woman’s “virginity is restored” – this is the phenomenon

At least three private clinics in Finland offer hymenplasty, ie “virginity restoration surgeries”, although the procedure is not medically justified.

If there is no blood stain on the sheet after the wedding night, the bride may be facing problems. A new husband may get angry, maybe his family as well. To resolve the situation, the woman asks the doctor to take a procedure that has one purpose: to cause a small amount of vaginal bleeding during sex.

Women who are familiar with the situation also live in Finland.