Friday, May 7, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Welfare In Finland, surgeries are performed in which a woman’s “virginity is restored” – this is the phenomenon

by admin
May 6, 2021
in World
0

At least three private clinics in Finland offer hymenplasty, ie “virginity restoration surgeries”, although the procedure is not medically justified.

If there is no blood stain on the sheet after the wedding night, the bride may be facing problems. A new husband may get angry, maybe his family as well. To resolve the situation, the woman asks the doctor to take a procedure that has one purpose: to cause a small amount of vaginal bleeding during sex.

Women who are familiar with the situation also live in Finland.

.
#Welfare #Finland #surgeries #performed #womans #virginity #restored #phenomenon

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Coronavirus: Uruguay is the country with the most daily deaths per million inhabitants and Argentina is in tenth place

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.