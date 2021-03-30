Welfare “I stopped caring about what was happening around me” – Exhaustion took Annastiina Hintsa on a long sick leave, and now she tells me what insights helped her get back on her feet

Annastiina Hintsa, 33, the daughter of the late doctor Aki Hintsa, lived a long life with too little sleep, food and her own time. Long ultrasounds became an important breath hole.

Se was fine ordinary Tuesday in 2012. Annastiina Hintsa worked for a consulting firm at McKinsey as a management consultant, which meant intercontinental flights, long days and irregular lives.

Dinner was not healthy home-cooked food but chocolate bars in the hotel room’s minibar, and the night’s sleep lasted about four hours, at its worst. He didn’t have time to move, but he didn’t think about it, because the suction of the work was so strong.