Welfare Helsinki continues to break the law in pediatric medical examinations: it is desired to buy doctors for clinics and schools with a service voucher

The aim is to make the service station service voucher experiment permanent at the turn of the year.

Helsinki the social and health board will receive two new service voucher proposals for consideration on tuesday.

There is a desire to make service vouchers for medical offices in health centers permanent, because the shortage of doctors has not alleviated them. The second proposal concerns the introduction of service vouchers in the medical services of Helsinki clinics and school health care.

The one-year service voucher trial at health stations is coming to an end at the end of the year.

Helsinki there are constantly too few doctors in the city’s health stations. The biggest challenges are at Laajasalo, Myllypuro, Viiskulma and Vuosaari health stations.

Experiences with service station service vouchers are encouraging, officials say. A total of 5,501 service vouchers have been issued during this year.

It is proposed to the Board that Helsinki make the service banknotes permanent so that the value of the banknote remains at 67 euros. A new addition would be the possibility to combine interpreter services with a service voucher, in which case the value of the voucher would be 136 euros.

The shortage of doctors worsened even before the coronavirus epidemic last year and the queues for treatment were lengthened. The city introduced a service voucher as a temporary solution and before that purchased the service directly from private operators.

The summer was also made a political controversy decision outsource one health center in Kannelmäki as an experiment and establish a new, outsourced unit in the Viiskulma area alongside the municipal health center.

Read more: Greetings from the salt mine – three young health center doctors kept a diary of the week

Service voucher it is also intended to be introduced in school and student health care and in maternity and child health clinics in early November.

There are persistent shortcomings in the availability of clinic and school doctor’s appointment hours.

Helsinki, for example, will not survive statutory health checks for schoolchildren. The doctor should meet during primary school for at least three extensive health check-ups.

Just over half of first-graders meet the doctor, less than half of eighth-graders.

In the spring of 2020, about a thousand medical examinations of 1.5- and 4-year-old children were not performed on the children’s clinics.