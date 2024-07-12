“Diversity inclusion to enhance diversity, gender equity – Novartis Italia is a female company, 73% of the leadership team is women – and gender pay equity, therefore no salary gap between men and women”, but above all the recognition of optional parental leave for all parents with a salary that “instead of being 30% for women, as required by law, is 80% and for new fathers 5 months of leave, paid at 100%”. This was stated by Chiara Gnocchi, Head of Country Communication & Patient Engagement Novartis Italia, speaking today at the new Adnkronos Q&A event ‘La cura delle persone’, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione, on World Population Day.