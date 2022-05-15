Welfare “Get a breeze to the brain” – High school student Kide Rinne ran in a new power stroke that spreads the joy of exercise in the city of Helsinki

The sports coaches hired by the City of Helsinki attracted almost a hundred young people to start running.

Repeat years of study at the Helsinki Language High School Keven Häyrinen getting ready to run a half marathon on Saturday.

Häyrinen, who is traveling for more than 21 kilometers, has little previous running experience, but now, in his own words, Häyrinen has a sure feeling for his future sports performance.

“I first registered for a five-mile trip when I was unsure if I could run a half marathon. Now, however, I tried to run a half marathon three weeks ago, and it took two hours and 20 minutes, ”says Häyrinen.

Häyrinen is a successful example of how the City of Helsinki’s new project works at its best.

In early spring, four coaches began working at selected secondary schools. The project is an attempt by the city to reverse the decline in the number of young people suffering from exhaustion and loneliness.

The first results can be seen, for example, in Häyrinen’s school, where ten young people were excited to register to run.

Häyrinen himself has trained mainly with a sports coach in a running club after school.

Häyrinen does not exercise any other exercise.

“The school spends so much time that even free time is spent studying,” says Häyrinen.

Read more: The distress call for sports: Young people quit earlier and earlier and a large proportion never start exercising

Purpose There is no getting every pilot to about 7,500 students to run a half marathon.

Exercise coaches work every week in five different high schools and four different offices at Stad Vocational and Adult Education Center.

“Our goal is to support students and empower them back into community activities,” he says Janne Koppinenone of the sports coaches.

Koppinen is a former nature and wilderness guide who also has work experience in the field of substance abuse and mental health as an exercise instructor. Today, he works at two Stadin AO offices.

Coaches work especially with student care staff, i.e., psychologists, curators, and nurses.

The aim of the project, which will continue until the spring of next year, is to bring well-being to the educational community through exercise and mobility.

This is based on research showing that less than a fifth of secondary school students exercise in accordance with young people’s exercise recommendations. Perceived health and life satisfaction among young people have also deteriorated in recent years.

“Many of the young people are doing well, but studying for a long time has taken place at a distance and society has been closed. If you have been at risk of exclusion in the past, now the situation may be even worse, ”Koppinen estimates.

Physical training coaches want to provide easy exercise experiences that can be participated in even if the ground condition is not very good.

According to Koppinen, it is important to get students to do things together and ensure that no one is left alone.

“I have tried to keep the group sizes of the participants small and maintain a culture in the running group that we go together at the same pace,” says Koppinen.

Activities are planned based on students’ wishes.

Popular sports have been football, futsal, climbing and pilates.

Running groups have been organized in each educational institution.

Now the city of Helsinki started sponsoring young runners by paying the participation fee for the running event.

Kide Rinne says that participating in the running event has brought a little spirit of competition to the training.

Rock high school first grader Kide Rinne looking forward to the running event with excitement.

The slope does not stress its own part in the five-kilometer run, but the fact that the night before it was celebrated in the spirit of old dances.

“It’s not too late to be on the sequel,” Rinne smiles.

During the distance school, Rinte did not find the exercise classes very exciting, so now Rinne is happy to take the opportunity to play team sports and move together.

“We had more than 20 students playing football. I also try to invite friends to the action. I have been attracted to running at least one, ”says Rinne.

In his free time, the slopes play sports on his own: once a week swimming, occasionally running. There is little time left for exercise after studying and the responsibilities involved.

Slope signs research findings that exercise has a positive effect on study ability and mental well-being.

“Yes, it gives energy when you get wind in your brain as you run.”