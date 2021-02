Nights on Ilosaari may be spent in a hammock on the beach.

Kand early season black ice sings clean, it is worth staying to listen to.

Ilomantsian Terhi Ilosaaren, 46, one memorable thing is one March night in a hammock. He slept by the lake and heard how it was staying all night. At that time, the ice was already singing its spring pulsations and bangs. At the beginning of winter, as the frost intensifies, the ice sounds sharper.