



It must be admitted: Valditara believes in it and is doing things that have not been experienced in Italian schools since 1962 with the great Gentile Reform. Beyond political beliefs and belonging, Valditara has brought welfare to schools in Italy too. With a letter registered on 5 October 2023, sent to all educational principals, he wanted to officially promote discounts and benefits for all public education employees. Trains, planes, shops, farmhouses, commercial activities, credit institutions and many other opportunities discounted up to 30%. A revolution which, however, many have not understood or rather, which the press office of the Ministry in via Trastevere has not been able to describe with a promotional campaign for such an important revolution. Apart from a few timid passages in the media, more of a political than institutional nature, nothing has been read or seen. A real shame if you think about the richness contained in the measure. The MIM press office head probably missed the value that the offer holds both in terms of economic benefits and a change of pace for all public education employees. A communication void that the CGIL immediately filled by talking about “bribes”, politicizing the matter.

But here, however, we go beyond the canonical contract renewal to which public employees are accustomed and which is, undoubtedly, for the unions, questionable matter, here we are talking about bringing something new to the world of school, opening up to welfare policies like in the rest of Europe and improving the lives of those who work with children. So let’s give ourselves a pinch on the arm and with a moment of clarity and intellectual honesty, let’s recognize in Valditara that it has finally introduced welfare into Italian schools which are certainly still expected and deserved for the contribution they offer to our society. And if the institutional communication from the building was not disruptive, we hope that at least the teachers understood the great innovation desired by those who lead the Ministry of Education and Merit.

