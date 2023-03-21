“If you lose your job, if you have a disabled child or have a mental health problem or addiction. If you are elderly, lonely or dependent. If your man is abusive or if your schoolmates bully you. If you are a a migrant or a poor person or you have the wrong parents… You should be protected, reassured, helped, assisted, cared for. the Welfare that does not existthat’s where you notice that no one is really protected. Unless you have the money, lots of it, and not being able to buy what the state should guarantee to everyone. We are biased, we are partisans. Proud and used to being in places where many don’t want to be, don’t want to see, don’t want to name”. The alarm of the president of the National Council of the order of social workers – Cnoas, Gianmario Gazzi, comes at the opening of the States General which take place in Piazza di Spagna in Rome and which will close on Thursday, the thirtieth anniversary of the birth of the Order.

“Thanks to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who wanted to give value to this occasion by awarding us with a medal”, began Gazzi. “Today is the World Day of Social Service dedicated this year to respect for diversity through common social action, but the ‘different’ are many, in Italy and in the world and, as far as our country is concerned, for the fight against inequalities and respect for rights, there is still too much road to go. It is no longer just a question of resources, but of priorities and social is not a priority unless there is a pandemic. We are even risking putting the resources of the Pnrr into question because there are no adequate structures ”, she continued.

In front of 400 people present and 2,500 social workers connected online, the scientific director of ASviS, Enrico Giovannini, experts by experience, i.e. people who experience the problem of disability on their own skin, discussed and confronted each other. of gender-based violence, of abandonment; university teachers.

An important parenthesis of the day was the signing of a protocol between Cnoas and the DiRE association against violence to support women who suffer or have suffered violence in support of the construction of an alternative life path.

“We are here not only to denounce, but to seek and propose solutions”, said the vice president Barbara Rosina. “RdC. My? Whose children? The political controversy, the verbal and media clash, leave space for the gaze on real people. The ones we meet every day, the ones who don’t feel protected. It can happen to anyone, even to those who don’t imagine it today ”, she concluded.