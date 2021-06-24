No Result
Welfare Browsing your cell phone in the back seat can cause a wave of nausea – Expert advises how to stay tolerable in the car

June 24, 2021
A holiday trip is a joy away if your travel sickness surprises you in a car or boat. The reaction is because the brain receives a conflicting message from the senses. Juha-Petri Ruohola, Chief Medical Officer of the Navy, explains what helps the effort.

About a third of people are susceptible to symptoms when traveling. Picture: Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva

Anna Sievinen HS

14:00

Meandering a car trip or a surfing boat trip can be a painful experience. For some people, their faces turn pale, sweat pushes to the surface, and eventually a paper bag has to be smoked.

“About a third of people are susceptible to symptoms when traveling. However, if, for example, there is terribly severe turbulence on an airplane, then everyone will get sick, ”says the doctor of medicine and chief medical officer Juha-Petri Ruohola says.

