Welfare areas | The director of the welfare area resigned after two years: resign eight months’ salary

Welfare areas|The reason for the resignation of the manager of the welfare area in Kainuu is a lack of trust.

26.6. 21:18

To Kainu manager of the welfare area Jukka Lindberg has resigned from his position on June 20. The reason for the separation has been reported to be a lack of trust between the Kainuu regional government and Lindberg.

Lindberg was elected to that position in June 2022. Previously, he served as the director of the Kanta-Häme welfare area.

No single event or matter has been reported to be related to the lack of trust that has now appeared, and the parties do not comment on the separation.

“It has been agreed that the reasons will not be commented on in public”, justifies the chairman of the regional board Heikki Huotari (middle) for HS.

According to Huotar, the decision was made over a longer period of time. He does not comment on whether the economic situation of the welfare regions is related to the reasons for the difference.

“Lindberg deserves big thanks for his time in Kainuu.”

The regional government unanimously approved that Lindberg will be paid a severance payment of around 112,000 euros. In the manager’s contract signed in 2022, it was outlined that the severance pay of the welfare area manager is eight months’ gross salary.

“Of course, these sums are large in this economic situation, but the severance pay can also be an amount equivalent to around 6–12 months’ salary elsewhere,” Huotari reasons.

To Kainu the economic situation in the welfare area is not easy. The most recent financial statements for the year 2023 had a deficit of 19.3 million. Lindberg evaluates in the financial statements in the bulletinthat the imbalance of funding and spending will continue to be visible, because “measures only have an effect in the longer term”.

In March, the welfare area outlined, among other things, the introduction of customer fees for nurse visits and the discontinuation of Paltamo’s x-ray.

Regional government will decide on filling the position of welfare regional director later, according to Huotar’s assessment, the matter will go beyond the holiday season. The domain director of administrative and support services serves as the temporary director Timo Halonen.

This is not the only recent departure of the welfare area decision-maker. Director of the welfare region of Central Ostrobothnia (Soite). Minna Korkiakoski-Västi resigned at the beginning of the year and later told about the crisis in the welfare area In an interview with HS. He had joined the house in management positions 15 years earlier.

In the middle of February, the welfare regional director of Keski Uusimaa also resigned Mikko Komulainenwho ran into a lack of confidence in the regional government.

