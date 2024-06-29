Welfare areas | Politicians tried to prevent the use of rainbow colors

Welfare areas|There was an attempt by the regional government to limit the welfare region’s participation in Pride month on social media.

29.6. 11:34 am

South Savon the regional board of the welfare area voted this week on whether the welfare area can use the rainbow colors associated with the Pride movement in its social media and make Pride-related publications.

Members of the government Jouni Koskela (kd) and Janne Laine (central government) wanted the regional government to prevent the welfare area’s deputy communications manager’s decision to use Pride colors on the welfare area’s social media.

Koskela and Laine are both from Savonlinna. Laine is the mayor of Savonlinna.

The regional government finally voted 9-4 in favor of using the Pride colors.

The logo of the Etelä-Savo welfare area with rainbow colors.

This week, the logo of the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the welfare area has rainbow colors. Pride-related publications have also been published on the accounts.

The presentation Koskela says that he does not feel that driving the “Pride ideology” belongs to the job description of the welfare area.

“According to my understanding, the Pride ideology is not about the rights of sexual minorities or human rights, but it is a political campaign that excludes natural scientific facts and opposes the Christian image of man,” says Koskela.

In Janne Laine’s opinion, it is problematic from the point of view of the impartiality of official activities if the welfare region supports “one ideological organization that shares the opinions of the citizens”.

Pride is an event and demonstration promoting the rights of gender and sexual minorities, which is celebrated in June.

Equality according to the Equality Act, promotion is also required from the welfare area, so it is not a political issue, says the chairman of Etelä-Savo Pride ry Iina Särkkä.

Särkkä also works in child welfare in the Etelä-Savo welfare area.

According to Särkä, activities promoting the visibility and safety of gender and sexual minorities are “still in their infancy” within the Etelä-Savo welfare region.

“We have been fighting for years for visibility in Pride matters.”

Discrimination experienced by young people belonging to gender and sexual minorities can be prevented by increasing equality and awareness, says Särkkä.

“Pride is the first step in that.”

in Savonlinna there has been controversy in the past regarding Pride.

In 2019, on the initiative of the Savonlinna council, it was decided not to city ​​Flag with the rainbow flag During Pride month.

In 2022 three people raised the Pride flag at the gate of Savonlinna town hall as an expression of opinion instead of the Finnish flag. They were charged with defaming the Finnish flag.

Unlike many other cities, the city of Savonlinna has not participated in the rainbow flag in June this year either.