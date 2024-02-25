Welfare areas | Minister Anna-Kaisa Ikonen hopes for “big strides” from the regions – there will be no additional funding from the state

According to Ikonen, there will be no additional time to cover the deficits either. This government is not going to prepare the provincial tax that some still hope for.

Municipality- and regional minister From Anna-Kaisa Iko (kok) there are no urgent measures for the financing of welfare areas to ease the current situation. The regions have to get by with the funding that the state is directing to them now, and the government is not going to give them additional time to reverse the deficit in their economy.

Ikonen, who sits in the Ministry of Finance, is responsible for the funding model and administration of welfare areas in the government. The main task of the regions, i.e. social and health care, belongs to the Minister of Social Affairs and Health For Kaisa Juuso (p.s.).

Regions receive their funding from the state, which means that, unlike municipalities, they do not have the right to tax. That too is still hoped for – for example, the chairman of the Green parliamentary group Atte Harjanne on Friday demanded the government to prepare a provincial tax, which in his opinion would bring regional decision-makers responsibility not only for expenses but also for income.

Ikonen knocks out wishes. There will be no right to tax, that was already agreed in the government program. Ikonen knows the topic well, because last season he sat as a member of the provincial tax committee, which had a strict attitude towards taxes.

According to him, the main problem with the tax is that the different situation of the regions would lead to a strong differentiation of the level of taxation and, accordingly, the level of services in different parts of Finland. The total tax rate would probably also increase.

of HS many of the interviewed regional decision-makers have hoped for more time to balance income and expenditure. Now there is time until the end of 2026. According to the law, the deficit accumulated on the balance sheet must be covered within three years, or else the region is threatened with an assessment procedure.

The government has also been demanded in the parliament to take steps to ease the problems in the regions.

According to Ikonen, the regions themselves have hoped that their funding from the state and its calculation model would be predictable. According to Ikonen, this means that the government is not going to make changes to the model at too fast a pace, and this also applies to the obligation to cover deficits.

According to Ikonen, the deficits must be covered at some point anyway, and if the back limit were moved, the number of deficits would probably increase and lead to an even more difficult situation.

The reform of the funding model for welfare regions from 2026 onwards is underway at the Ministry of Finance. Now, the money is distributed to the regions based on different factors, such as the number of inhabitants and morbidity, which we intend to fine-tune based on experience. In addition, the purpose is to emphasize the so-called hyte factor, i.e. to reward areas if they invest in promoting well-being and health.

In Ikonen's opinion, despite the claims, the government has eased the situation in welfare areas when it added half a billion euros to Kela reimbursements for private doctor visits. The justification is that patients who go to the private sector are out of the queues on the public side.

A pot of half a billion would probably have been good for the regions as well, but the government chose otherwise.

“At that time, it would not have been possible to ensure that the funding is targeted specifically at facilitating access to treatment, as the regions themselves decide on the use of the funding they receive. In addition, we are allocating EUR 35 million to the therapy guarantee,” says Ikonen.

In the regions change programs of varying degrees of severity are underway, and at least according to the Ministry of Finance's forecasts, last year's deficit of 1.35 billion euros will gradually turn into a clear surplus in the next few years. The regional differences in the state of the economy and prospects are large.

Ikonen says that the subsequent audit related to financing will compensate the regions for last year's deficits at the level of the whole country next year.

Most regions have applied to the Ministry of Finance for authorization to take out more loans in order to make large hospital investments, for example. As a condition for taking out additional loans, the ministry requires an economic balancing program – i.e., for example, in the Oulu region, a large investment in specialized medical care will be reflected in corresponding cuts in health centers and nursing homes for the elderly. Is this going right?

“Within the framework of their self-government, the regions have the power and responsibility to define the means to balance the economy. We take care that the regions operating with state funding have the ability to pay off the loans and that the investment is on a financially sustainable basis,” says Ikonen as the basis for the demand.

According to Ikonen, now is the moment in the welfare areas when the foundations of the administration have been laid, and the next step is to think about the entirety of the services.

“Now we can see that the money and personnel are not enough for the service organized in the previous way, so this is the moment when we can make big strides. The old model was by no means perfect.”

Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, from Tampere, is the former mayor of her hometown.

Cost pressures do not facilitate, because Petteri Orpon The (kok) government intends to curb the assumed cost growth of welfare areas by 1.4 billion euros by 2027.

Despite this, the regions' current funding of 24.1 billion euros will increase by 1 billion euros every year during this term of government – unless the bleak state of the state finances leads to further cuts.

Solutions are now being made in the regions, for example in care for the elderly, the consequences of which are not yet known. On the surface there is, for example “community living”which is used to reduce expensive and staff-standardized round-the-clock care.

Everyone also swears by digital services and mobile services. The regions are at a different pace, says Ikonen.

According to Ikonen, the government does monitor how the regions implement savings, but does not give advice to self-governing regions.

“It is essential to assess in which services closeness is emphasized, where demanding skills need to be brought together and in which situations, for example, a digital service is most convenient for people.”