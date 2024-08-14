Welfare area | The mayor of Savonlinna claims that minorities are not discriminated against in Finland – Trying to prevent the “pride ideology” from being taken into account

Welfare area|The regional board of the Etelä Savo welfare region has discussed Pride several times this summer.

Savonlinna city ​​manager and member of the regional board of the Etelä Savo welfare area (Eloisa). Janne Laine (central) tries to stop the consideration of the “pride ideology” in the welfare area.

Eloisa’s communication strategy was discussed at the regional board meeting on Monday. The strategy involved participating in social campaigns, in which Pride was mentioned as an example.

As a result of the discussion that arose from this Jouni Koskela (kd) stated that “Eloisa does not participate in the pride ideology”. Laine and Jaana Strandman (ps) supported the motion. However, it was rejected by a vote of 9–3.

Pride is an event and demonstration promoting the rights of gender and sexual minorities. Laine claims that supporting Pride does not promote equality.

“In my opinion, no population group should be placed above others.”

In Laine’s opinion, Eloisa should not participate in any social campaigns due to her “scarce resources”. These include, for example, the International Day of the Disabled, which was mentioned in the presentation of Eloisa’s communication strategy, along with Pride, as another example of a campaign promoting equality.

According to Laine, there is another reason why Eloisa should not support Pride: it divides people’s opinions.

“Some people get a lot of negative feedback about going with this pride ideology.”

Wave also claims that equality is a matter of course for Finns.

“Everyone is of the opinion that sexual minorities or any minorities should not be discriminated against, and there is no discrimination in Finland. After all, Finland is the most equal country in the world.”

According to THL statistics In Finland, a significant proportion of people belonging to gender and sexual minorities have experienced harassment and violence.

According to the 2019 school health survey, more than two out of five rainbow youth had experienced mental violence from parents or guardians. The experiences of physical violence used by these parties were twice as common for them as for other young people. Experiences of sexual violence were also more than twice as common.

The logo of the Etelä-Savo welfare area with rainbow colors.

Welfare area government voted in Junecan it use rainbow colors on its social media channels and make Pride-themed posts. Koskelo and Laine wanted to prevent both. The regional government finally voted 9-4 in favor of the use of colors.

The regional government discussed for a long time whether the right of withdrawal should be used for the decision made by the office holder. In the vote, it was decided not to use it. There was also a request for correction of the office holder’s decision, but it was decided not to correct it on Monday.

Chairman of the Regional Board Heikki Laukkanen (Centre) says the government has spent “a couple of hours” over the summer arguing about the issue.

Laukkanen states that Pride can continue to be seen in Eloisa’s operations, for example in social media and in the color of the logo.

Janne Laine, who also serves as the city manager, refused to comment on the flagging practices of this year’s Savonlinna Pride event. The event takes place in September.

In 2022, the city had decided not to fly the rainbow flag during Pride. Three people raised the rainbow flag in the city hall’s locker instead of the Finnish flag. They were charged with defaming the Finnish flag.

Flagging was organized in 2023.