Welfare area | Patients had to wait years for psychiatric treatment in Ostrobothnia

Welfare area|The Regional Administrative Agency issued a notice to the welfare area about the availability of medical care.

West- and the Regional Administration Office of Inner Finland has issued a notice to the Ostrobothnia welfare region regarding the availability of specialized medical care.

According to the Regional Administrative Agency, the outpatient services of adult psychiatry’s specialized medical care have not been fully implemented in accordance with the patients’ needs.

Improvements were found, among other things, in the organization of neuropsychiatric examinations on a sufficient scale and in ensuring sufficient personnel in adult psychiatry specialized medical care services.

Patients may have had to wait for examinations even years after the need for neuropsychiatric examinations has been established.

According to the Regional Administrative Agency, this has been partly due to the fact that there have been too few staff performing examinations and monitoring treatment.