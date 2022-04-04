Welfare Are you overweight by weight index? Tell us about your experiences in the survey

The body mass index determines whether a person is normally overweight, overweight, or perhaps significantly overweight. However, the index does not necessarily tell the whole truth about well-being.

Mere weight does not tell if a person is overweight. People are different in height, so the weight index is also used to relate weight to height. This is how the BMI, or body mass index, is calculated.

Even the body mass index does not necessarily indicate well-being. There is no definable ideal weight at which a person would be at his best. The body mass index has therefore also been criticized.

Weight index the purpose is to describe the amount of adipose tissue. If it is too much, the health risks increase. However, the body mass index does not treat everyone the same: sometimes, for example, large breasts bring extra weight that can increase BMI, even if the health risk does not increase. Sometimes a trainer may have much heavier muscle. Also in this case, the body mass index may fluctuate towards the overweight side.

On the other hand, a person of normal weight can also have a lot of unhealthy fat accumulated inside the abdominal cavity, for example.

Health Library according to which the range of normal weight in the weight index is between 18.5 and 25. According to THL, a large proportion of Finnish adults over the age of 30 belong to this group.

You can calculate your own body mass index in the Health Library with counter. The counter is not suitable for guests under 18 years old.

