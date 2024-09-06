The Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel Reyesmade public information relevant to people who are beneficiaries of one of the social programs of this federal agency.

Under this understanding, it was through her official account on the social network X where the head of the Welfare Secretariat announced that Since September 2 and until the 21st of this month, those who receive the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities will be receiving the payment corresponding to the September-October two-month period..

In this regard, it should be noted that in 2024, the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities are deposited, every two months, 3 thousand 100 pesos directly into their Banco del Bienestar cards.

“Attention #PeopleWithDisabilities. If you are entitled to the #DisabilityPension, from September 2 to 21, the deposit of your pension corresponding to the September-October two-month period will be made, according to the letter of your first surname,” can be read on the aforementioned digital platform.

It should be noted that this Friday, September 6, those people whose first surname begins with D, E and F will receive the payment of 3,100 pesos from this social program of the Ministry of Welfare.

In the meantime, we leave you the official payment calendar for the September-October two-month period of the social program Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities:

Welfare Pension Calendar for the September-October 2024 period/Photo: Welfare

Requirements

According to the official website of the Welfare Programs, the following are the requirements and documents required to be a beneficiary of the Welfare Pension for People with Disabilities:

*Be between zero and 29 years of age and suffer from a disability. If you live in indigenous or Afro-Mexican municipalities or localities, as well as municipalities and localities with a high or very high degree of marginalization, support may be extended until one day before turning 65 years of age.

*Original and copy of birth certificate.

*Original and copy of current official identification (voter ID, passport, INAPAM ID or other document that proves it).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) in original and copy.

*Proof of address in original and copy (maximum 6 months old).

*Certificate and/or medical record proving permanent disability issued by a public institution in the federal, state or municipal health sector. This must contain the minimum requirements for a medical certificate from the institution.

*In the event that the program applicant cannot attend the registration in person, he or she has the right to appoint an adult assistant to attend on his or her behalf, who must present an official identification, CURP, proof of address and a document proving kinship with the disabled person.