To celebrate an anniversary as important as the 125th, assumes a particular meaning for INPS. Also because 2023 also marks the 75th year of life of our Constitution. In a society in continuous and rapid evolution, the first has been able to give concrete application to the values ​​of the second, making them his own.

Crossing the history of the country as a protagonist of the economy and civil society, INPS wanted to reaffirm its mission in recent days in the event held in Rome with the title “The evolution of welfare and work to innovate the country”. A celebration with three significant speeches, in front of the Head of State Mattarella, the Minister of Labor and Social Policies Calderone, the President of the Constitutional Court Sciarra and the INPS President Tridico who, in a prestigious but sober ceremony, reaffirmed the link between the activity of the Institute and the dictation of the Constitutional Charter. Citing in particular, in the various speeches, in addition to obviously article 1, 3 (equal social dignity and participation in work) and 4 (right and duty of all to work and participation in progress).

Suggestive the projected video which, against the background of vintage images of national daily life that gradually reach the present day, has reaffirmed the founding values ​​of our civil society without rhetoric. That sense of belonging, of community, of togetherness that INPS shows it wants to recover and that is strongly needed especially in recent years. The attention and care of the citizen, the spirit of service, the technological effort underway to increase and update the same welfare that the institute introduced in Italy in the distant 1898, in favor, at the time, only of the workers. So the history of INPS it is a topical pretext to talk about today and the near future. Certainly with an eye to the “day after tomorrow”, if the metaphor is permitted, but above all to the nearest future, what becomes reality every day.

The adoption of a new institutional logo it also marks this evolution of values, meanings and objectives. The prevailing social security mission has been enriched over time with new functions, fundamental for the State and for citizenship, such as the welfare one not only referring to the sphere of work but also to the wider life of citizens. Thus, in addition to retirees, workers, the unemployed, the elderly, families, babies, businesses, the disabled, women and many other categories are subject to measures, attention, care, even in a proactive way. Individuals, but also businesses receive a substantial part of support in various forms. And to do this INPS works intensely on its internal resources, with various training courses all united by the logic of service and technological expertise aimed at it.

Technology and innovation to support the user more and better, help him in satisfying his needs and, consequently, in achieving his rights. One hundred twenty-five years mean two world wars, pandemics (Covid-19 was not the first), environmental disasters and social upheavals; but also progress, development, scientific discoveries, quality of life and work. The ability of INPS to reach every individual better and better supports the social drive to cohesion, an increasingly fundamental objective in solving the nation’s problems.