The owner of the Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel Reyesused his official social media accounts to share a very relevant fact for the millions of beneficiaries of the federal agency’s social programs, especially those who receive the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults.

It was exactly on the official account of the social network X where the Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, made it clear that the Banco del Bienestar does not offer loans or credits.

In particular, the head of the Welfare Secretariat emphasized that the Welfare Bank does not make loans or credits available to the millions of beneficiaries of social programs on account of these social aids.

“The @bienestarmx Secretariat does not offer any credit or loans on account of pensions and #Bienestar programs. Official and updated information can only be found on our official social networks. #Don’tBeFooled!” can be read on the aforementioned virtual platform of the Welfare Secretariat.

Welfare ALERT beneficiaries of social programs for FRAUD/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

Requirements and criteria for the Welfare Pension

Meanwhile, the requirements and criteria To be a beneficiary of the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adults are the following:

*Be 65 years of age or older within the two-month period of incorporation.

*Be Mexican by birth or naturalization with current residence in the Mexican Republic.

*Birth certificate.

*Valid identification document: voter or INAPAM credential, passport or other documents issued by the corresponding authority that prove identity).

*Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

*Proof of address (not more than 6 months old) or proof of residence from the local authority.

*Single Welfare Form duly completed.

In addition, if the applicant is unable to carry out the procedure themselves, they can appoint an adult assistant to represent them, who must present a valid official identification, CURP, proof of address and a document proving the relationship with the elderly person.

Requirements and criteria of the Welfare Pension/Photo: screenshot

It should be noted that priority attention will be given to older adults who live in municipalities and localities with a predominantly indigenous or Afro-Mexican population or with a high or very high degree of marginalization.