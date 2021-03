Soma influencer Cheyenne Järvinen wants to break the rules of the game in the network marketing business. Many supplements are sold with false health claims and are even imposed on pregnant women.

Now came measure to full.

Cheyenne Järvinen, 27, had only been with her husband in Bali for just a few days, when untrue rumors followed her on holiday as well.

He had received a voice message on his phone in which his mental and financial affairs were riddled with a nasty tone.