Welcoming the new… Bridges, not walls
The address is not mine but that of Dominic Woolton who did a lengthy interview with Pope Francis who gave her this address. There are three titles or priorities that the current Pope has worked on and within their scope since his accession in 2013, following the resignation of former Pope Benedict XVI (2005-2013), which is the second time in the long history of the papacy for more than a thousand years. The priorities of the current pope are: comprehensive dialogue within the Catholic Church and with other religions and cultures, mercy and love without borders or walls, and the goals of caring for the destinies of the world and human beings amid intensifying crises based on common human moral values. Two weeks ago, I wrote about the Pope after he had been in hospital for a long time.
I read several articles in English and French magazines about rumors of his resignation. Pope Francis is a strong advocate of internal reform and direction for the youth. These include issues of abortion, the humiliation of women, the campaign against priests’ abuse of children, a radical review of the church’s financial conditions, and consideration of the possibilities of listening to the variables of gender and gender. The Pope could not proceed with what he tried to oppose the conservatives and their protests, and perhaps the youth showed a sense of disappointment for that reason.
The Pope has a large file related to improving relations with Muslims. He concluded the Human Fraternity Document in Abu Dhabi with the Sheikh of Al-Azhar in 2019, visited Egypt twice, and also visited Morocco and signed another document with King Mohammed VI. In Morocco, he called on priests not to preach in Muslim homes in both Africa and Asia. This met with immediate opposition within Catholic circles. And since 2013, the date of his accession to the papal chair, no speech, statement, proclamation by the Pope, or an annual message passes, without mentioning Islam and the necessities of brotherhood with Muslims, the owners of the great religion, which attempts are being made to isolate it without reason or justification. In Lebanon, Rome and the United States, I heard annoyances about the Pope’s words in 2016 and 2017 about hospitality and neighborhood in Europe for Muslim refugees (Syrians and others). These are all calls that we did not know with this clarity from previous popes, especially after the words of the former Pope Benedict in 2006 about “the irrationality and violence of Islam”!
In the years 2020 and 2021, the Pope mentioned in his annual messages the Document of Fraternity (2019) and quoted several pages from it on the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, which was approved by the United Nations on February 4 of each year, in celebration of the Document of Human Fraternity signed in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019. The Catholic religion is almost It is the largest religion in the world. It is the only one in which no violent schisms occurred. Therefore, partnership with it is important to us, and it is also important to us that this great religion find reform, which has become necessary according to Pope Francis. They are bridges that the loving and courageous Pope built, with us and with others. In his last message a few days ago, he congratulated the Muslims on Eid al-Fitr, and regretted the bloody events in Sudan. Bridges remain as long as good will remains, but Pope Francis remains a rare figure.
* Professor of Islamic Studies – Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences
