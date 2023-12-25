First Lady met with President Lula with repatriates from the Gaza Strip who arrived in Brazil last week

First lady Rosângela Lula da Silva, Janja, and the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Monday (Dec 25, 2023) with repatriates from the Gaza Strip who They arrived to Brazil last week. “A Christmas that had an even more special meaning. Welcoming Brazilians and their families fills us with relief and joy! We know how much more war affects children and women. Our efforts for peace and life will continue, as will our work so that all Brazilians and their families who wish to leave the conflict area can restart their lives, in safety and with dignity, in our country”wrote Janja in his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

