The famous TV and radio presenter, Giorgia Venturini has just become a mother for the first time: here is the little Sole Tea

After 9 months of anxious waiting and about 4 months from the announcement of pregnancy, Giorgia Venturini he was finally able to hold his beautiful baby girl in his arms for the first time. The presenter became a mother for the first time at the age of 39 and she was very happy and she showed the little Sole Tea to all those who follow and support her on social networks.

Credit: giorgiaventurini – Instagram

It was the beginning of March last, when the famous TV presenter and radio host told the readers of the weekly Who his emotions of being pregnant for the first time.

He had actually tried to keep the news hidden as much as possible, but when the forms have become evident, it is due come out.

In any case, it is the best news a woman can receive in her life, so she announced it with immense joy.

I didn’t have any physical discomfort. Psychologically I’m starting to feel it right now. With the movements and the first cramps instead, the emotion rises and with it also the desire to see it.

So he had explained to reporters about Whothen also revealing the color of the bow, pink in fact, and the name that the little girl would have had, Sole Tea.

It will be called Sole Tea. Sole because it is life and my passion. Tea like my mom.

Giorgia has lost his mom a few months ago and has thought ever since she found out she was pregnant, that it was a sign of destinyespecially the fact that it was a sissy.

Giorgia Venturini’s first daughter is born

Shortly before becoming a mother, Giorgia Venturini took another very important step in the life of a woman, the marriage.

Last June 19, in fact, with a beautiful baby bump on display, he pronounced the fateful yes binding himself forever to his beloved, the entrepreneur Marco De Santis.

Credit: giorgiaventurini – Instagram

Yesterday, then, the long-awaited moment by the couple has finally arrived. At 11:09, as stated in the caption of the post published by Venturini, it is born the little Sole Tea.

Credit: giorgiaventurini – Instagram

Countless i greeting messages appeared in the comments section of Giorgia’s post, also by many friends and colleagues from the entertainment world.

The little one weighs 3,200 kg and enjoys excellent healthas well as the new mother.