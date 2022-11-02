A quarrel for futile reasons be praised. If Salzburg have become a brand of talent and organizational quality they owe it to a header from their former coach. Summer 2012, Ricardo Moniz trains Salzburg and runs fast, he has just won the championship and the cup while walking on his rivals as if he were trekking in the Alps, he breathes innovation and dreams of revolution, but despite everything he does not sleep peacefully. He complains, wrinkles his nose, raises his voice. “This medical staff does not work well, it must be changed immediately”. The executives dribble the requests and do not respond, so Muniz gives the ultimatum: “Do something or I resign”. Discharged.