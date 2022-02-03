The latest news, according to the American media The Hollywood Reporter, is that Dakota Johnson, the renowned actress of 50 shades of Grey, will give life to the medium Madame Web, a spin-off film of Spider-Man.

Dakota Johnson will play Madame Web in the next Sony movie. Photo: diffusion

As part of the future projects of Sony and Marvel Studios, it is planned to make a live action of Madame Web. In 2019, Sony announced that the character was in their upcoming UCM productions.

The film will be directed by SJ Clarkson and written by screenwriters Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama. So far there is no official date; However, confirming Dakota Johnson as responsible for starring in the production is a great advance.

Madame Web in the comics. Photo: Marvel Studios

Weeks ago, Amy Pascal, producer of Spiderman, had already mentioned something about this, precisely when asked if Madame Web, Morbius and Venom would integrate the UCM: “Well, there is the Marvel Universe, which is a container; then there are the Spider-Verse movies, which are different; and then there is the other universe where the Sony characters are. We’re all very respectful of each other, we work together and we make sure we’re just being additive.”

Madame Web was created by Denny O’Neill and John Romita Jr. She first debuted in 1980 in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 comic. Also known as Cassandra Webb, she is an elderly mutant who possesses psychic sensory abilities, including telepathy and prescience. When she died, Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman, began to take on the role of the character.

Possibly Dakota Johnson from life to the young Julia Carpenter. Photo: Composite/Broadcast/Marvel Comics

For this reason, from now on, fans already have ideas that Dakota Johnson could be the younger version of Madame Web: Julia Carpenter. We all hope that there is more information about what will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated films.

Dakota Johnson as Madame Web: Fan Reaction