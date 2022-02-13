The Senegalese Football Association wrote on Twitter: “The new stadium for Senegal, with a capacity of 50,000 spectators, will open on February 22, 2022. Welcome to the Lions’ Lair.”

The Senegalese national football team is nicknamed the “Teranga Lions”.

The new stadium is expected to receive accreditation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by the end of this week.

The stadium is expected to host Senegal and Egypt in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the end of next March.

The “Pharaohs” will face Senegal, who defeated them in the final of the African Nations 2021, in Cairo first on March 24, before facing the second leg qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar a few days later.