In its mass and power, published in 1960, Elias Cannetti observed that paranoid autocrats who identify as “survivors” will surround themselves with empty space in order to have the ability to see any approaching danger. The only subjects you can trust are those who allow themselves to be killed. With each execution the dictator orders, he accumulates “the force of survival.”

What better way to describe Vladimir Putin? The Russian autocrat prefers to sit alone at the end of a long white table, issuing ultimatums, launching invasions, and ordering the arrest (or assassination) of his political opponents. Putin has built his power through bloody wars in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and the Ukraine. His survival depends on ending the existence of others.

But today Putin has activated the survival instinct of others. Volodymyr Zelensky, the actor who became president of Ukraine, has risen as the hero who embodies the existential struggle of his nation. NATO has risen from its progressive “brain death”. And the European Union has suddenly been transformed from an inward-looking peace project to a community of sovereignty and security. As a veteran European diplomat told me this week: “Russia is too big and too connected to us to be allowed to behave like a bully who is free to flout the rules. Either our response to this war stops that behavior or our world will come crashing down.”

The crisis that Putin has opened in Europe is not just a security crisis; it is philosophical. The European project was based on the idea that former enemies could become friends thanks to economic, legal and (over time) political interdependence. From the outside, the war in Ukraine looks like a 20th-century military intervention. But the conflict is not taking place on the other side of an iron curtain. It affects parties that are totally linked to each other and is fought not only with planes and tanks, but also with sanctions, supply chains, financial flows, people, information and bits.

This hyperconnectivity makes a stable peace impossible. Europe will have to be prepared for continued turmoil and disorder, at least as long as Putin remains in power. In rethinking the European order, policymakers must grapple with four questions.

First of all, where should the borders of Europe and NATO be? For years, when Europeans have thought about their borders, they have done so in the context of removing internal ones (or relaxing them to recognize an independent Kosovo). The precise boundaries of the European Union and NATO were somewhat ambiguous. But now there will be a big debate about who is in and who is out. The crystallization of that distinction will give rise to a somewhat smaller but more consolidated West. Sweden and Finland may join NATO, but there will be less tolerance for countries that try to swing from one side to the other: Hungary, Turkey and Serbia will have to choose sides. There will also be an extensive discussion on countries that want to join the EU but do not meet the requirements for membership: Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans. Some European diplomats have started talking about a multi-speed Europe, in which these countries might have limited access to the single market, the energy union or the Green Deal.

The second question is whether Europe is ready for a regional order based on a balance of power, rather than laws and institutions. The old vision of an order with Russia has been replaced by that of another against Russia, without common institutions and trust. There will be a big push to rearm, a process that has already started in Germany and Denmark. And also a new debate on military bases and nuclear weapons that will divert European attention (and probably resources) from global multilateral engagement.

Third, does Europe have a political base on which to build economic and social resilience? In the wars of connectivity (conflicts between interdependent powers), the keys to success are patience and the ability to endure pain. While there is now broad public support for sanctions against Russia, such support may not last if oil and gas prices continue to skyrocket, as it would precipitate a recession. After creating a huge recovery fund to prevent covid from tearing the EU apart, the European institutions are now considering new solidarity mechanisms to help consumers cope with rising energy prices and other side effects of sanctions. One way or another, Europe will restructure its energy markets, its supply chains and its finances, with major global implications.

The last big question is whether Europe is part of a regional or global order. Until a few weeks ago, Europe was seen as a geopolitical spectacle drawing secondary attention to the defining contest of the 21st century: the battle for control of the Indo-Pacific. However, the resurgence of war on the continent and the deepening of the partnership between China and Russia have brought Europe and Eurasia back to center stage. As Jeremy Shapiro, a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations, asserts, NATO will now need to engage with Asian democracies, coordinating policies and even forcing positions in the European and Pacific theaters.

Many observers have pointed out that Putin, with his historical fantasies and his fear of being surrounded, lives in another world. But that metaphor collides with the fact that our destinies are intertwined. It doesn’t matter what world (or what era) Putin thinks he is living in. As long as he remains in the Kremlin, Europe will not be safe.

European leaders will have to reconcile the world they want to live in with the one Putin has imposed on them. Some will say that progress towards a rules-based, ecologically aware world has always been illusory. But I still believe that shared sovereignty among Europeans, the development of supranational regulatory regimes, and cooperation on technology, environmental protection, and health represent enormous advances for our civilization.

Geopolitics in Eurasia has become a competition for survival. The final question, therefore, is how to maintain Kant’s values ​​of perpetual peace within the EU and at the same time how to defend against the threats unfolding from the jungle outside.

Mark Leonard is director of the European Council on Foreign Relations and author of The Age of Unpeace: How Connectivity Causes Conflict (Bantam Press). @Project Syndicate, 2022.